Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Valero refinery utilization rose to 80% in third-quarter 2020, up from 74% in second-quarter: CEO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The combined refinery utilization at the second largest U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N rose to 80% in the third quarter of 2020, said Chief Executive Joe Gorder in a Thursday morning conference call with Wall Street analysts

The growth in utilization at the company’s 15 refineries from a 74% level in the second quarter was due to increased demand as restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 were eased, Gorder said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up