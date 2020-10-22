Valero refinery utilization rose to 80% in third-quarter 2020, up from 74% in second-quarter: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The combined refinery utilization at the second largest U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N rose to 80% in the third quarter of 2020, said Chief Executive Joe Gorder in a Thursday morning conference call with Wall Street analysts

The growth in utilization at the company’s 15 refineries from a 74% level in the second quarter was due to increased demand as restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 were eased, Gorder said.