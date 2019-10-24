Valero refineries to run up to 95% of capacity in fourth-quarter 2019

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp plans to run its 14 refineries at up to 95% of their combined capacity of 3.1 million barrels-per-day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2019, said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations, on Thursday.

In the U.S. Gulf Coast region, combined throughput at Valero’s seven Gulf Coast refineries will run up to 96% of their combined capacity of 1.8 million bpd, Bhullar said during a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings.