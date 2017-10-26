FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero says Venezuelan crude supply 'very consistent'
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 26, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Valero says Venezuelan crude supply 'very consistent'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Leading U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp said the supply of crude oil from Venezuela has been “very consistent” despite political strife this year in that country.

“Our volumes in Venezuela have been very consistent,” Senior Vice President Gary Simmons said on Thursday. “ ... We‘ve been getting the volume and we have seen some degradation in quality, but the commercial terms that we have on our contract with Venezuela have price deductions going along with those qualities. So we really haven’t seen any problems as of yet.”

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.