Shell Norco, Convent, Louisiana, refineries continue normal ops: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s refineries in Norco and Convent, Louisiana, were continuing normal operations on Monday, as the forecast path for Tropical Strom Sally moved to the east, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco refinery is located 25 miles (40 km) west of New Orleans and the 211,146-bpd Convent refinery is located 61 miles (98 km) west of New Orleans.