Phillips 66 plans FCCU projects at Sweeny, Ponca City refineries

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it plans work on gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking units (FCCU) at its Sweeny, Texas, and Ponca City, Oklahoma, refineries in 2020.

At the 265,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Sweeny refinery south of Houston, Phillips 66 plans to continue modernizing the two FCCUs. Work at the 207,000 bpd Ponca City refinery in northern Oklahoma will focus improving the yield from the FCCUs.