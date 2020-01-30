Valero refineries to run up to 91% of combined capacity in first quarter 2020: company

FILE PHOTO: A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. Picture taken August 8, 2016. To match Special Report USA-BIOFUELS/VALERO REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp plans for its 15 refineries to operate up to 91% of their combined capacity of 3.13 million barrels per day (bpd), said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations, in a Thursday conference call.

Valero’s eight U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will set the pace for the company with plans to operate between 89% and 91% of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.8 million bpd, Bhullar said during the conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.