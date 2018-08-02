Air leak may have caused Husky refinery blast: U.S. safety board

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said on Thursday an April explosion at Husky Energy’s Superior, Wisconsin, refinery may have been caused by air leaking into the gasoline-producing unit that blew up.

At a news conference, board investigators said conditions may have existed within the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) that allowed air to mix with volatile hydrocarbons, setting off the blast.

The FCCU was shutting down on April 26 for a planned overhaul when portions of the unit exploded, sending metal debris flying 500 feet and puncturing a 50,000-barrel asphalt storage tank.

The asphalt flowed across a large part of the refinery and caught fire, spreading the blaze around other units and raising the risk of further explosions.

Because of that risk, thousands of Superior residents were forced to evacuate for up to 24 hours and the refinery was shut.

Husky said in July the refinery would likely remain shut for 18 to 24 months of repairs.

CSB investigators said air may have leaked around a slide valve in the FCCU that controls the flow of catalyst needed to break down gas oil into gasoline.

The board found that air could have leaked around one of the slide valves between the time the unit was shut early on April 26 at about 10 a.m., when it exploded.

In addition to regulating the flow of the fine powder catalyst, slide valves prevent oxygen from mixing with the volatile hydrocarbons being processed within the FCCU.

Iron sulfide, which can ignite when mixed with air, is contained in the metal within the Superior FCCU.

Husky was not able to chemically treat the metal that can form iron sulfide deposits prior to the explosion, the board said.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board investigates fires at the nation’s chemical plants and recommends improvements in operations and regulations. It has no regulatory or enforcement authority.