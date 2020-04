HOUSTON (Reuters) - An early morning explosion rocked Valero Energy Corp’s 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux, Louisiana, refinery on the east side of New Orleans, a New Orleans television station reported.

One person may have been injured in the fire, WWL-TV in New Orleans reported, quoting a local fire chief. Firefighters from St. Bernard Parish were with the Valero’s refinery fire department in battling the blaze.