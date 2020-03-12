Worker dies from injuries at Citgo Lake Charles, La. refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contract worker died after being struck by a forklift on Monday at Citgo Petroleum Corp’s Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery, Citgo said in a statement on Thursday.

Mark Courville, 56, died from multiple injuries in an accident, said Charlie Hunter, chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Hunter said an investigation was continuing in the death.

“On March 9, at the Lake Charles refinery, a contractor driving a forklift struck another contract employee, which resulted in a fatality,” Citgo said in the statement.

Courville was an employee of Turner Industrial Group, which performs maintenance for refineries.

Turner, in a statement on Thursday confirmed the death.

“Turner is coordinating with (the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and facility management in investigating the incident,” said Turner Vice President John Fenner in the statement. “Turner asks for thoughts and prayers for its employee and his family at this difficult time.”