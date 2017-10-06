Contractor died at Valero Corpus Christi refinery-company

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A contractor died at Valero Energy Corp’s Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, the company said on Friday.

The man, Orozco Ezequiel Guzman, 52, of San Antonio, may have died from a heart attack, Valero said in a statement.

“It has been widely misreported this week that Mr. Guzman, a Brand employee, died to due to a fall from scaffolding,” Valero said. “The actual cause of his death is still under investigation. However, based on witnesses and preliminary findings, Mr. Guzman did not fall. Early indications are that he may have had a heart attack.”

Guzman’s employer Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services also said in a statement that his death was not work related.

“Early investigations at the site indicate that Mr. Guzman’s death was not the result of a fall from height or other work-related accident,” the company said, KRIS-TV reported.

On Wednesday, the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office told KRIS-TV that Guzman appeared to have died in a fall from scaffolding.

A representative from the medical examiner’s office was not immediately available to comment.