Fire breaks out at Marathon's Carson refinery in California

(Reuters) - An explosion and fire occurred in a cooling tower at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Carson refinery in California on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a tweet.

“Marathon personnel (are) keeping flames in check via fixed ground monitors while they work to depressurize the system. LACOFD assisting.” the fire department tweeted.

No injuries have been reported at this time, a Fox News affiliate reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the perimeter around the Marathon refinery had been secured and that they did not anticipate the need to evacuate residents.

In a filing with the state pollution regulator, the refinery reported an “electrical/mechanical malfunction”.

Marathon, which operates the 363,000 barrel-per-day plant, was not immediately available for comment.