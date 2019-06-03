Kinder Morgan says no impact to Carson oil storage facility after fire

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc said on Monday that there was no impact to its crude and petroleum products storage facility in Carson, California after a fire on its truck rack earlier in the day.

“There are no impacts to the facility beyond the truck rack. Pipeline and terminalling activities have resumed normal operations,” the company said in an e-mail.

The fire was extinguished, which also injured a truck driver, and the crude and petroleum products storage terminal in Carson was evacuated, the company said earlier.

The Carson City Fire Department responded and closed a nearby road during the initial response as a precaution, it said.

“The rack will remain shut down until the lanes not affected by the fire are deemed safe to resume operations,” the company said, adding that “a truck driver, who was not a Kinder Morgan employee, was transported to the local hospital.”

Several local media reports said, citing the Los Angeles County Fire Department, that the fire injured four people - one person was treated for minor burns and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The explosion occurred while jet fuel was being loaded onto a tanker truck, according to media reports.