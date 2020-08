(Reuters) - Canada’s Co-op refinery complex in Regina, Saskatchewan, said it has contained and extinguished a fire in ‘Section 1’ of the 135,000 barrel-per-day refinery on Monday morning, with all personnel safe.

The fire was “extinguished quickly”, the refinery said in statement on its website. The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary and a strategic business unit of Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL).