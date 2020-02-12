Offsite piping fire at Exxon Baton Rouge, La. refinery being contained: sources

General view of a fire at Exxon refinery at Baton Rouge, Louisina, U.S., February 12, 2020, in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @JIGGAROD/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A fire in the offsite piping at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana was being contained by the refinery’s fire team on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

There were no injuries reported and the impact on production at the refinery is unknown as the team continues to put out the fire, the sources added.

The company earlier said the fire was contained in the area where it broke out and there were no reported injuries, with all personnel accounted for.

Exxon is monitoring air quality in the refinery and surrounding areas, company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said in an emailed response.