Commodities
January 10, 2019 / 7:26 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Blaze extinguished at HollyFrontier Woods Cross, Utah refinery: Fire Department

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire at HollyFrontier Corp’s 39,330 barrel-per-day (bpd) Woods Cross, Utah, refinery was extinguished by noon (1900 GMT) on Thursday, said the South Davis Metro Fire Department in a statement posted online.

A HollyFrontier spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

No injuries resulting from the fire were reported, according to the statement.

Local media reports said the fire broke out from a leak in a line carrying gasoline.

No evacuations of nearby residences or businesses were required, the fire department said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool

