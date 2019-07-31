PBF Energy says fire at Toledo, Ohio refinery extinguished

(Reuters) - PBF Energy said on Tuesday a fire at its 172,800-barrels-per-day refinery in Toledo, Ohio, was extinguished by the emergency response team.

A crude unit at the refinery has been affected by a “line failure”, and will be shut for a couple of weeks, said a source familiar with the plant operations.

Only one of the two crude distillation units at the refinery is affected, added another source.

No injuries were reported and cause of the fire will be investigated, the company said.