Fire contained at Phillips 66 Carson, California, refinery: local media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Los Angeles County firefighters contained a blaze on Thursday night at Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refining complex, KNBC-TV reported.
There were no reports of injuries from the fire which broke out in a pump containing residual crude oil in the Carson, California, section of the 139,000-bpd Los Angeles refining complex, according to KNBC.
A Phillips 66 spokesman said the company would have a statement on Thursday.
A shelter-in-place for residents in Carson was canceled.
The Phillips 66 Los Angeles complex includes two adjoining refineries in Carson and Wilmington, California, which are suburbs of Los Angeles.
