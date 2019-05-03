Fire contained at Phillips 66 Carson, California, refinery: local media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Los Angeles County firefighters contained a blaze on Thursday night at Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refining complex, KNBC-TV reported.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire which broke out in a pump containing residual crude oil in the Carson, California, section of the 139,000-bpd Los Angeles refining complex, according to KNBC.

A Phillips 66 spokesman said the company would have a statement on Thursday.

A shelter-in-place for residents in Carson was canceled.

The Phillips 66 Los Angeles complex includes two adjoining refineries in Carson and Wilmington, California, which are suburbs of Los Angeles.