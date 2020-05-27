Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery workers ratify contract: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Workers represented by the United Steelworkers union (USW) at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, refinery ratified a new three-year contract on Tuesday night, said sources familiar with the agreement.

The contract provides a 2% pay increase in the first year and 2.5% pay increase for the second year, the sources said.

The pay increase in the third year will match the increase agreed to in a new national pattern agreement to be worked out between the USW and oil companies in January 2022, according to the sources.

The Baytown refinery is Exxon’s largest refinery in the United States.