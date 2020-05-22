Commodities
Exxon Baytown, Texas, refinery workers to vote on contract

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Workers at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, refinery are scheduled to vote early next week on a new three-year contract proposal, according to the United Steelworkers union (USW).

Negotiators for the USW and Exxon hammered out the contract proposal in talks that finished late Tuesday, according to a statement posted online by the union.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry confirmed the company has been engaged with USW local 13-2001, which represents the refinery workers.

Workers are scheduled to vote on Monday and Tuesday.

