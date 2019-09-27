Teamsters prepare for potential strike at NJ refinery

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Refinery operations workers at Phillips 66’s 285,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery in Linden, NJ, may go on strike if no agreement is reached ahead of their contract expiration on Tuesday.

Workers have unanimously authorized a strike, according a notice posted on the Teamsters union’s website.

Physical gasoline for delivery in the cash market strengthened on the news, with F4 RBOB gasoline gaining 0.80 cents per gallon to trade at 1 cent per gallon above the futures contract. For October delivery, levels are even higher at 2 cents per gallon above the contract.

U.S. gasoline futures rose to a session high of $1.6786 a gallon on Friday, a more than 1% increase from Thursday’s close.