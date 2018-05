HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc’s 227,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Washington, was resuming normal operations on Thursday after completing a planned overhaul of the crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 234,000 bpd CDU and 55,000 bpd coker restarted on Thursday, according to the sources.