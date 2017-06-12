FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BP Whiting, Indiana refinery operations normal on Monday - sources
#U.S.
June 12, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 2 months ago

BP Whiting, Indiana refinery operations normal on Monday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain, January 15, 2015.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Operations were normal on Monday at BP Plc's 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, a day after flaring was reported at the plant, said sources familiar with operations.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said flaring was seen at the refinery on Sunday afternoon, from a flare associated with an isomerization unit and a jet fuel hydrotreater.

A refinery uses its safety flares during situations when hydrocarbons cannot being processed normally like shutdowns, restarts and malfunctions.

The sources said Whiting was running at about 104 percent of its faceplate capacity of 413,500 bpd on Monday. Refineries regularly exceed rated capacity for limited periods of time.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

