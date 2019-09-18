BP Whiting, Indiana refinery begins FCCU work; CDU to run below full: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc began a planned overhaul on Wednesday of the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

BP is continuing to increase production levels on the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery on Wednesday, but will not run the 240,000 Pipestill CDU at full capacity, while the 65,000 bpd FCCU 600 is shut for the overhaul, the sources said.