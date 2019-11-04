BP Whiting, Indiana refinery restarts gasoline unit after overhaul: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc restarted the small gasoline-producing unit at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery after completing a six-week planned overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 65,000 bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) 600 was shut in mid-September for the work, the sources said. BP began heating the unit to operating temperatures last week, the sources said.

The Whiting refinery was running at 100% of its capacity on Monday, the sources said.