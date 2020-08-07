BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery starts up new hydrotreater

FILE PHOTO: BP offices are seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc started up a new naphtha hydrotreater (NHT) this week at its 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said company spokeswoman Sarah Howell.

The 85,000-bpd NHT took three years and cost more than $300 million to build, Howell said.

“The NHT allows the refinery to produce the full slate of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tier 3 fuels, which require gasoline to have an average sulfur content of no more than 10 parts per million,” she said.

Hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuels.