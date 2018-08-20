BP Whiting refinery running above capacity after restart: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery is running above its faceplate capacity of 413,500 barrels per day (bpd) after restarting a crude distillation unit (CDU) over the weekend, sources familiar with the operations said on Monday.

The 75,000-bpd Pipestill 11C CDU was taken out of production on Thursday, for minor repairs, the sources said.

The refinery is running at about 6 percent above its faceplate capacity, the sources said.

Refineries frequently run above their faceplate capacity, the level at which the refinery routinely operates, for periods of time throughout the year.