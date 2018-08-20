FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

BP Whiting refinery running above capacity after restart: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery is running above its faceplate capacity of 413,500 barrels per day (bpd) after restarting a crude distillation unit (CDU) over the weekend, sources familiar with the operations said on Monday.

The 75,000-bpd Pipestill 11C CDU was taken out of production on Thursday, for minor repairs, the sources said.

The refinery is running at about 6 percent above its faceplate capacity, the sources said.

Refineries frequently run above their faceplate capacity, the level at which the refinery routinely operates, for periods of time throughout the year.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Susan Thomas and Peter Cooney

