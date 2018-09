HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc plans to shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) this week at its 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to begin an overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

BP plans to keep the 240,000 bpd Pipestill 12 CDU shut through late October for the planned overhaul, the sources said. Plans also call for a coking unit, another CDU and other units to be shut while Pipestill 12 is down.