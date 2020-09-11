BP Whiting's 102,000 barrel per day coker will remain offline for 2-3 weeks: source

(Reuters) - The 102,000 barrel per day coker at BP’s refinery in Whiting, Indiana will remain offline for 2-3 weeks due to an unplanned issue, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The coker was taken offline on September 9. It is not yet clear what caused the coker to come offline. A distillate hydrotreater is also offline at the refinery, according to energy information service Genscape.
BP did not immedietely respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Laura Sanicola
