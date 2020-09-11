BP Whiting's 102,000 barrel per day coker will remain offline for 2-3 weeks: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - The 102,000 barrel per day coker at BP’s refinery in Whiting, Indiana will remain offline for 2-3 weeks due to an unplanned issue, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The coker was taken offline on September 9. It is not yet clear what caused the coker to come offline. A distillate hydrotreater is also offline at the refinery, according to energy information service Genscape.

BP did not immedietely respond to a request for comment.