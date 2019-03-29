BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery to begin CDU overhaul in April: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc plans to begin a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 413,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery in early April, a source familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The overhaul of the 75,000 bpd CDU was postponed from March, the source said. The overhaul is expected to take at least a month to complete.

A BP spokesman declined on Friday to discuss operations at the Whiting refinery.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other units at the refinery. The Whiting refinery has three CDUs. The two smaller units each have a capacity of 75,000 bpd.