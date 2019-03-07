Explosion reported at Calumet's Great Falls, Montana refinery: local media

(Reuters) - Fire crews were going to the Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP 24,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday after reports of an explosion and fire at the plant, KFBB-TV reported on its website.

“We’re hearing reports from viewers of large plumes of black smoke coming from the refinery in Great Falls as well as sirens and a loud boom,” KFBB said on its website.

A Calumet spokesman was not immediately available to discuss operations at the Great Falls refinery.

People within a half-mile radius of the refinery were being evacuated, KFBB reported.

The Great Falls refinery processes heavy Canadian crude oil to make gasoline and distillates for markets in the U.S. states of Washington, Montana and Idaho as well as the Canadian province of Alberta.