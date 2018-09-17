Burn-off due to FCC power outage at Chevron refinery: fire dept

(Reuters) - A gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at Chevron Corp’s 269,000 barrel-per-day El Segundo refinery in California lost power, resulting in a burn-off on Monday, a fire department official said.

The resultant flaring has since subsided, and the refinery is working to get the power back up, El Segundo fire department Battalion Chief Breck Slover said, adding that there was no fire and it did not seem like a planned event.

“At approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning the El Segundo refinery experienced a power loss to a portion of its facility,” Chevron said in an email.

“In response to the power outage, Chevron personnel activated the appropriate response systems, including the safety flare.”

The company said it does not expect the incident to have an impact on the refinery’s ability to supply petroleum products to its customers in the region.

Chevron, in a filing with the state pollution regulator earlier in the day, reported it was working to stabilize a unit at the refinery.

There were no injuries or fire at the facility, the filing added.

The El Segundo police department earlier said on its official Twitter handle that the refinery was undergoing “a large controlled burn-off.”

“The incident is static and there are no immediate threats to the community,” the tweet said.