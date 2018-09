HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp was attempting to restart the gasoline-producing unit at its 269,000 barrel per day (bpd) El Segundo refinery in California on Thursday, the El Segundo police said.

The 72,500 bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit released silica catalyst during the restart on Thursday morning, the police department said. Nearby residents were warned they may find the powdery catalyst on their vehicles or property.