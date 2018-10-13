FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chevron reports unplanned flaring at El Segundo, CA, refinery

1 Min Read

Reuters - Chevron Corp reported unplanned flaring at its 269,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in El Segundo, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District listed event start date as Oct. 13, 7:26 a.m.(local time) and event end date as Oct. 13, 3:00 p.m.(local time).

A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work.

BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298; Reuters Messaging: rmchat://room/reuters.com/Bangalore-CE-News

