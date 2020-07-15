Chevron restarts Pasadena, Texas, refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp restarted the 112,229 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery on Tuesday night after completing a multi-unit overhaul that was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The entire refinery was shut from mid-April until late last week with the last units returning to production on Tuesday, the sources said. The overhaul was originally to finish in mid-June, but was extended to mid-July.