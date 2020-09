FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s 356,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery continued normal operations as Hurricane Sally moved further east for a landfall in southwest Mississippi, the company said on Monday.

Pascagoula, on the eastern Mississippi coast, is under a hurricane warning with Sally forecast to make landfall near Pass Christian, Mississippi.