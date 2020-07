FILE PHOTO: The corporate logos of the state oil company PDVSA and Citgo Petroleum Corp are seen in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp restarted the large gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker on Wednesday at its 167,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 69,000-bpd FCC was knocked out of production early on Wednesday, the sources said, by a pump outage. The pump was repaired and the unit restarted.