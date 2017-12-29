Citgo Corpus Christi refinery stops reformer restart due to leak: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp stopped the restart of a repaired reformer due to a leak at its 157,5000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

**The 20,000 bpd continuous catalytic reformer, called Platformer 4, was shut on Dec. 14 due to a heater tube fire. Repairs on the reformer were initially expected to last until early 2018.

**Reformers convert low-octane refining by-products into high octane components of gasoline.