FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Commodities
December 29, 2017 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Citgo Corpus Christi refinery stops reformer restart due to leak: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp stopped the restart of a repaired reformer due to a leak at its 157,5000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

**The 20,000 bpd continuous catalytic reformer, called Platformer 4, was shut on Dec. 14 due to a heater tube fire. Repairs on the reformer were initially expected to last until early 2018.

**Reformers convert low-octane refining by-products into high octane components of gasoline.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.