HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp [PDVSAC.UL] idled the small gasoline-producing unit at its 157,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery this week for economic reasons, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

The 13,000-bpd FCCU 1 was shut on Monday for “non-operational reasons” the company said in a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.