FILE PHOTO: Citgo Corpus Christi Refinery is seen in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp restarted the coker at its 157,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 44,000 bpd coker was taken out of production on Oct. 4 to repair a compressor, the sources said.