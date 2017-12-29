Citgo says small fire broke out on Corpus Christi refinery reformer

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A small flange fire broke out on the reformer at Citgo Petroleum Corp’s [PDVSAC.UL] 157,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery on Thursday night, a company official said.

The fire began during pre-startup of the 20,000 bpd reformer, called Platformer 4, in the refinery’s East Plant, the official said. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Sources familiar with plant operations said the fire was caused by a leak and Platformer 4’s restart was halted on Thursday night.

Platformer 4 was shut on Dec. 14 for repairs following a heater tube fire. The reformer was expected to restart in early 2018.

Reformers convert low-octane refining by-products into high octane components of gasoline.