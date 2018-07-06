Citgo to repair Corpus Christi gasoline unit before restart: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp plans to repair the large gasoline-producing unit at its 157,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery prior to restarting it, said sources familiar with plant operations on Friday.

There was no timeline for the repairs or the restart of 69,000-bpd, gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 in the refinery’s East Plant, the sources said. FCCU 2 was shut by a fire as thunderstorms passed through the area.