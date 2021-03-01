Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Three people injured in Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas, heater tube leak: company

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Three Citgo Petroleum Corp employees were in a Corpus Christi, Texas, hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a furnace tube leak on a heater at the company’s Corpus Christi refinery on Sunday night, Citgo said in a statement on Monday.

The leak happened during a planned start-up of a unit in the West Plant of the Corpus Christi refinery, Citgo said. The employees were injured by hot gases and steam.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

