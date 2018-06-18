FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 1:58 AM / in 37 minutes

Japan's Cosmo Oil: Sakai CDU continues operations after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Japan’s Cosmo Oil says the sole 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at Sakai Refinery was continuing operations after western Japan was hit by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 on Monday morning.

** The company is still making checks on the status of secondary units at the refinery, a company spokeswoman said.

** Product shipments from the refinery have been back to normal after a brief halt after the quake, she added.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair

