Japan's Cosmo Oil: Sakai CDU continues operations after quake

** Japan’s Cosmo Oil says the sole 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at Sakai Refinery was continuing operations after western Japan was hit by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 on Monday morning.

** The company is still making checks on the status of secondary units at the refinery, a company spokeswoman said.

** Product shipments from the refinery have been back to normal after a brief halt after the quake, she added.