Japan's Cosmo Oil says shuts Sakai coker after quake

**Japan’s Cosmo Oil said it shut some secondary units at the 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Sakai refinery on Monday for safety checks following a magnitude 6.1 quake that hit western Japan earlier in the day.

**The secondary units that were shut were a 29,000-bpd coker and its related unit at the refinery, a company spokeswoman said. The company has been conducting checks and if safety were confirmed, it would look to resume its operations, she added.

**The quake had no impact on the continuing operations of the refinery’s sole crude distillation unit (CDU) and there will likely be no impact to product shipments for the foreseeable future, she added.