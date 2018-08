HOUSTON (Reuters) - Delek U.S. Holdings Inc plans to shut the 83,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery for an overhaul scheduled to last between 35 and 40 days in the first quarter of 2019, Chief Executive Ezra Yemin said in conference call with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday.

