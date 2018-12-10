Equinor's Mongstad refinery in Norway shut after gas leak

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor’s Mongstad oil refinery on Norway’s west coast was shut on Monday following a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the company and emergency services said.

While around 300 people were evacuated, there were no injuries, Equinor spokeswoman Elin Isaksen said.

“The leak has been contained. All employees have been evacuated,” the police said in a statement.

Equinor’s largest refinery has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day, according to the company.

In October 2017, Mongstad suffered a two-week outage caused by a naphtha leak. In August, the oil refinery halted production due to a power outage.