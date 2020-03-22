Exxon Baton Rouge, La. refinery cuts production due to low demand: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp cut production on Saturday at its 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery as low demand has driven up inventories, filling storage tanks, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon reduced the number of contract workers working at the Baton Rouge refinery by 1,800 on Friday to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading in the refinery, the sources said.

The refinery’s production was cut to about 440,000 bpd on Saturday, the sources said.

Social distancing and working from home to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in the United States has reduced demand for motor fuel across the country. At least three refineries in California have cut production.

Lyondell Basell Industries sent home about 500 contract workers on Wednesday to reduce risk of contagion within its Houston refinery.

Contract workers are employed by third-party companies.

The Baton Rouge refinery is the second largest in Louisiana and Exxon’s second largest in the United States.