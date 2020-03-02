Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery restarting after February 12 fire: sources

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp restarted the largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday for the first time since a Feb. 12 fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon began restarting the second-largest CDU at the Baton Rouge refinery on Monday, the sources said. The Feb. 12 fire knocked out the natural gas supply that fuels the boilers on the refinery’s four CDUs.