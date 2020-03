HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery restarted a crude distillation unit and was restarting a diesel hydrotreater on Friday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon has also restarted two of three cokers at the Baton Rouge refinery, the sources said. The refinery was shut following a Feb. 12 pipeline fire.