May 26, 2020

Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery restarts reformer after repair: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp restarted a reformer at its 502,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday after repairs, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry declined to comment.

The 39,000-bpd reformer was shut on May 11 by a leak, the sources said. Repairs were completed by May 22.

Reformers convert refining byproducts into components that boost octane in gasoline.

